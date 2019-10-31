|
|
RONALD EUGENE DODRILL, 79, died Friday, October 25, 2019, at 0317 a.m. at his home in Gilbert, Arizona, while in hospice care.
He leaves behind his wife, Shirley (James) Dodrill; his children, Dennis (Ann) Dodrill, Denise Allen, Kenneth Dodrill, Richie (Shawna) Dodrill; six grandchildren; his step-children, William Wolk, Wayne (Amy) Wolk, Cindy (Rob) Rosenberg, Samantha (Ted) Johnson and Yolanda Wolk; and 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Pauline (Jim) Spriegel; father, James Corbett Dodrill; his sister, Delores Martin; and his stepson, Richie Wolk Jr.
Mr. Dodrill was born and raised in West Virginia and graduated from Dupont High School in Dupont City, West Virginia. He was a both a local and long-distance chemical truck driver for more than 55 years. Mr. Dodrill owned and operated Dodrill trucking and worked for a variety of other trucking companies throughout his lifetime. His hobbies included gardening and working outside. He was a fantastic hunter and a master fisherman. Mr. Dodrill was the kindest, most special Pop Pop and will be sorely missed by his entire family. His ready smile and wink will be a lasting memory for us all.
The viewing will be held at 9 a.m. November 4 at Bunker University Chapel, 3529 E. University Dr., Mesa, AZ 85213, with burial services to follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Mesa, Arizona, at 10 a.m.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 31, 2019