Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bunker Family Funerals & Cremation- University Chapel
3529 East University Drive
Mesa, AZ 85213
(480) 830-4105
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Bunker University Chapel
3529 E. University Dr.
Mesa, WV
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Bunker University Chapel
3529 E. University Dr.
Mesa, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Dodrill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Eugene Dodrill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Eugene Dodrill Obituary
RONALD EUGENE DODRILL, 79, died Friday, October 25, 2019, at 0317 a.m. at his home in Gilbert, Arizona, while in hospice care.
He leaves behind his wife, Shirley (James) Dodrill; his children, Dennis (Ann) Dodrill, Denise Allen, Kenneth Dodrill, Richie (Shawna) Dodrill; six grandchildren; his step-children, William Wolk, Wayne (Amy) Wolk, Cindy (Rob) Rosenberg, Samantha (Ted) Johnson and Yolanda Wolk; and 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Pauline (Jim) Spriegel; father, James Corbett Dodrill; his sister, Delores Martin; and his stepson, Richie Wolk Jr.
Mr. Dodrill was born and raised in West Virginia and graduated from Dupont High School in Dupont City, West Virginia. He was a both a local and long-distance chemical truck driver for more than 55 years. Mr. Dodrill owned and operated Dodrill trucking and worked for a variety of other trucking companies throughout his lifetime. His hobbies included gardening and working outside. He was a fantastic hunter and a master fisherman. Mr. Dodrill was the kindest, most special Pop Pop and will be sorely missed by his entire family. His ready smile and wink will be a lasting memory for us all.
The viewing will be held at 9 a.m. November 4 at Bunker University Chapel, 3529 E. University Dr., Mesa, AZ 85213, with burial services to follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Mesa, Arizona, at 10 a.m.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bunker Family Funerals & Cremation- University Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -