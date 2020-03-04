|
|
RONALD FRANCIS NEIDERT passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Wheeling Hospital, at the age of 72.
He was born on February 7, 1948, in Wheeling, to the late Clarence and Grace Coss Neidert.
Ron was a Catholic by faith and a graduate of Wheeling Central Catholic High School.
Ron will always be remembered for his kind and generous heart and his willingness to help others. He spent many days working with his parents at Neidert s Grocery before becoming a professional baker. Ron was a hardworking, dedicated employee of the former Gast Bakery in Wheeling, and more recently, at Kroger in St. Albans.
He is survived by his seven siblings, Dennis, Gary (Lois), Donna Beacom (Royce), Michael (Karen), Tim, Jeff (Brenda) and Luann Klettner (Rich); Nathan Jackson, who was like a son to him, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great- nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at Altmeyer Funeral Home, Elm Grove Chapel, 154 Kruger Street, Wheeling, W.Va., with a Vigil service being held at 7:30 p.m., with Msgr. Eugene Ostrowski officiating.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Wheeling, with Msgr. Paul Hudock serving as celebrant.
Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ron s name to Catholic Charities, 125 18th Street, Wheeling, WV 26003.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.altmeyerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 4, 2020