|
|
RONALD K. BAUTISTA, 69, of Pinch, went to be with the Lord on February 2, 2020, after a long illness.
Ron was born June 3, 1950. He was the son of the late Crisanto Bautista and Esta Surface, and stepson of Dallas Surface. He was also preceded in death by brother, Arthur Bautista; sisters, Sharon Walker and Krona Sigmon. He was retired from the U.S.P.S.
Surviving, wife, Gloria Bautista; daughters, Tracey Bautista, Amy Keller (Bryce); step-children, Trina Rubin, Jason Smart; grandchildren, Jessyca Toppings (Johnie), Justin Buzzard, Alexis Pickens; step-grandchildren, Jonathan Smart, Timmy Smart, Jacob Rubin, Bryan Smart, Chelbie Smart; 10 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; ex-wife, Connie Blankenship; sisters, Carrol Bautista, Carol Sue Burns, Janice Ledsome; and brothers, Joe Bautista, Jeff Sigmon and Teddy Sigmon.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, February 6, at Bollinger Funeral Home, 420 Lee St. W, Charleston. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 5, 2020