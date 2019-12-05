|
RON COLBY was born December 14, 1955, in Charleston, and peacefully passed away December 1, 2019.
Ron was the only child of the late Ronald Keith Colby II and Amy Maxine Colby of St. Albans. He attended St. Albans High School and West Virginia State University. Ron was a lifelong member of Boy Scout Troop 146, where he earned his Eagle Scout, Order of the Arrow and Wood Badge Beads.
Ron worked tirelessly for his community as a 19-year member of the St. Albans City Council and was a member and volunteer for countless community boards. He was also an active member of the Lakeview United Methodist Church in St. Albans.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Marilyn Colby of St. Albans; son, Andrew Colby of Palm Beach, Fla.; daughter, Annie Colby Hedges and her husband Andrew Hedges of Spencer; and two grandsons, Foster and Xavier Hedges, also of Spencer.
Ron was a kind, loyal and fun loving gentleman. He never met a stranger and was always willing to lend his advice and wisdom.
At Ron's request, his body was donated to the Marshall University Medical School. A Christian memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 6, at the Alban Arts Center on Olde Main in St. Albans. Friends are welcome to visit an hour before the memorial.
Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Lakeview United Methodist Church Christmas Food Basket Fund. Donations can be mailed to Lakeview United Methodist Church, 2624 E. Parkview Drive, St. Albans, WV 25177.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 5, 2019