|
|
RONALD LEE HIGGINBOTHAM, 73, of Campbells Creek, passed away December 20, 2019, at Montgomery General Hospital.
Ron served in the Army National Guard and retired from General Electric (apparatus shop) in Charleston.
Ron was an avid sports fan that coached and umpired Little League Baseball for over 50 years. He was a graduate of DuPont High School's class of 1965.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Robert and Evelyn Farren Higginbotham.
Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Jeanette Higginbotham; sons and daughter-in-law, Andy Higginbotham of Charleston, Adam Lee and Risa Higginbotham of Las Vegas, Nevada; sister, Diana Higginbotham of Charleston; grandchildren, Leslie Hensley, Kelee Higginbotham, Kaden Higginbotham, Julius Higginbotham and Athena Higginbotham; uncles, Charles Farren, Calvin Leadmon; aunt, Helen Groah (Jerry); best friends, Jimmy Inghram and Jerry Widner; and his faithful K9 companion, Bella.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, December 27, at the Belle Church of the Nazarene, with Reverend David Clark and Reverend Jeff Floyd officiating. Interment will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Glasgow.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 26, at the church.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Montgomery General Hospital 2nd and 3rd floor staff, Charlie Morris, Rick Howard, Reverend David Clark, Reverend Jeff Floyd, Gregg Boggs and family.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 26, 2019