Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 757-7531
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
View Map
Ronald Len Jones Sr.


1965 - 2019
Ronald Len Jones Sr. Obituary

RONALD LEN JONES SR., 54, of Hurricane, passed away July 29, 2019, at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center, Huntington.
He was born in Charleston, January 1, 1965, to the late Anna Dunlap and Robert Lewis Jones Sr.
Ronald was a retired Master Electrician. He enjoyed hunting and spending time at his camp in Braxton County with family and hunting friends.
He is survived by his wife, Jamie Ann Jones; son, Ronald Len Jones Jr.; daughter, Stephanie Ann Nicole Jones; sister, Cynthia Sharp of Chesapeake; brother, Robert L. Jones Jr. of Hurricane; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday August 4, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
In lieu of flowers, family suggest donations to Hurricane Animal Hospital "Peppi" Fund, 212 Mt. Vernon Road, Hurricane, WV 25526. www.vccfund.org
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve the Jones family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019
