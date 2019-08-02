|
|
RONALD LEN JONES SR., 54, of Hurricane, passed away July 29, 2019, at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center, Huntington.
He was born in Charleston, January 1, 1965, to the late Anna Dunlap and Robert Lewis Jones Sr.
Ronald was a retired Master Electrician. He enjoyed hunting and spending time at his camp in Braxton County with family and hunting friends.
He is survived by his wife, Jamie Ann Jones; son, Ronald Len Jones Jr.; daughter, Stephanie Ann Nicole Jones; sister, Cynthia Sharp of Chesapeake; brother, Robert L. Jones Jr. of Hurricane; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday August 4, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
In lieu of flowers, family suggest donations to Hurricane Animal Hospital "Peppi" Fund, 212 Mt. Vernon Road, Hurricane, WV 25526. www.vccfund.org
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019