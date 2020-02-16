|
RONALD LEWIS "RON" WILLIAMSON, of South Charleston, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the age of 82.
He was born on November 24, 1938, to Lexford Williamson and Mary Ruth Hopson in Prestonsburg, KY. He graduated from South Charleston High School, class of 1957. Ron served his country in the United States Army 101st Airborne Division and the United States Army Reserve.
Ron will forever be remembered by Niva Carolyn Williamson, his loyal and devoted wife of 61 years. He would want everyone to know he could not have picked a better life partner.
Ron loved his community, as displayed by his 31 years of service as a South Charleston Police Officer, retiring as Chief of Police in 1990.
He loved all things sports from baseball to football to stock car racing; he especially loved baseball's Cincinnati Reds. Ron also spent time coaching youth baseball and helping with the boy scouts.
In his years after retiring from the police department, he spent countless hours tending to his beloved greyhounds.
Ron Williamson's life of uncompromising integrity and honesty will forever be embodied in the lives of all that knew him. Along with his wife, Niva, Ron is survived by his sons, Ronald Lexford Williamson (Darla), George Vincent Williamson (Julie), Jeffrey Wayne Williamson (Drema), Phillip Kevin Williamson (Angela); grandchildren, Michael, Scott, Dustin, Aimee, Kylie, Nate, Zach; and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Amber.
A service to honor the Life of Ronald Lewis Williamson will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, at Snodgrass Funeral Home of South Charleston, with Pastor Cindy Biondi officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park in South Charleston. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until service time at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Kanawha / Charleston Humane Society at 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311.
Memories of Ronald may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 16, 2020