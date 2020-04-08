|
|
RONALD PAUL MELNIK, age 79, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Morning View Transitional Care in Maryville, TN.
He was born in Welch, WV, attended Concord College, and got his MSW from WVU. He was an avid sports fan, enjoyed watching football, basketball, baseball and golf. He enjoyed golf with his buddies and was in a league for many years in Charleston, WV.
He worked for 10 years at Logan General, 10 years at CAMC, and 10 years at Fresenius Dialysis Unit. He found joy and companionship in his 10 years of volunteer delivery of Meals on Wheels of Charleston, WV, Inc.
He was predeceased by his dad, Joseph Paul Melnik, and mom, Juanita Melnik.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer and husband Tommy Stafford; granddaughter, Logan Stafford; brother, Denny and wife Joanne Melnik; and sister, Carol and husband Gaza Molnar.
A graveside gathering service at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Bluefield, WV, will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to Meals on Wheels of Charleston WV Inc.; Attn: Paul Gebhard, 5313 Pamela Circle, Charleston, WV 25313.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 8, 2020