Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 757-7531
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Sparks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald "Paul" Sparks

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald "Paul" Sparks Obituary

RONALD "PAUL" SPARKS, 78, of Hurricane, WV, passed away on June 19, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital, Huntington WV.
He was the son of the late Hillie and Louella M. Perry Sparks on January 17, 1941, in Mallory, Logan County, WV.
Ronald retired as Superintendent from Rover Construction, working heavy construction. He was a member of the IUOE Local #132, Charleston. He was a member and trustee at Faith Missionary Baptist Church, St. Albans, WV.
Surviving him is his wife of 58 years, Alma Jo Chapman Sparks; children, Ronald Scott Sparks of Rock Hill, SC, and Kimberly Tolley of Orlando, FL; his granddaughter, Madison Tolley of Orlando, FL; and sister, Carole Arini of Leesburg, FL.
Funeral Service for Ronald will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 701 MacCorkle Ave. SW, St Albans, WV, with Pastor Mike Hager and John White officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Hurricane WV.
Friends may visit the family from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, June 21, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at Ronald's tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV, is honored to handle Mr. Sparks arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 21 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now