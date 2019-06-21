

RONALD "PAUL" SPARKS, 78, of Hurricane, WV, passed away on June 19, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital, Huntington WV.

He was the son of the late Hillie and Louella M. Perry Sparks on January 17, 1941, in Mallory, Logan County, WV.

Ronald retired as Superintendent from Rover Construction, working heavy construction. He was a member of the IUOE Local #132, Charleston. He was a member and trustee at Faith Missionary Baptist Church, St. Albans, WV.

Surviving him is his wife of 58 years, Alma Jo Chapman Sparks; children, Ronald Scott Sparks of Rock Hill, SC, and Kimberly Tolley of Orlando, FL; his granddaughter, Madison Tolley of Orlando, FL; and sister, Carole Arini of Leesburg, FL.

Funeral Service for Ronald will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 701 MacCorkle Ave. SW, St Albans, WV, with Pastor Mike Hager and John White officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Hurricane WV.

Friends may visit the family from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, June 21, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at Ronald's tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com.

Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 21 to June 23, 2019