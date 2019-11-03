|
RONALD STEVEN JACKSON, 42, of Smithers, entered eternal rest on October 27, 2019. He was born in Montgomery on August 30, 1977.
He was a lifelong resident of Smithers and specialized in realty.
He loved to spend time with his cousins and kids and loved the Redskins. He was a graduate of WVUIT.
He was preceded in death by his father, Mark Munsey; uncle, Mark Jackson; stepfather, Brother Coleman.
Left to cherish his memories are his mother, Diane Coleman of Smithers; grandmother, Loretta Jackson of Smithers; grandfather, Ernest "Pete" Jackson of Manassas, Va.; brothers, Michael Jackson of Smithers, Travis Munsey of Kimberly; sister, Brittany Munsey of Kimberly; aunts, Alice (Jerry) Woods of Gastonia, N.C., Yvonne Oliver of Smithers, Elaine Jackson of Manassas, Va., Jackie Hutchinson of Smithers; uncles, Ernest Jackson of Manassas, Va., Joe Fragale of Montgomery.
He loved his cousins, Bubby, Macon, and Cheyenne Fragale, Penny Harrison of Gastonia, N.C., Robert Jackson, Allen and Dylan Jackson of Manassas, Va., Matthew, Leah Jackson of Manassas, Va., favorite little cousins, Brae'lee, Macee, Cienna, Reagan Fragale, Cee Cee, Canyon, Caven Fragale, Landon Ramsey, Lilee Fragale.
He loved his special cousins, Sissy Cone, and Kim Kirby.
He will be sadly missed by all who loved him.
Service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 4, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., with Rev. Chester Bird officiating. Friends may call from 1 p.m. till time of service at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 3, 2019