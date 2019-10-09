|
|
RONALD WHITE, of Winfield, passed away, Monday October 7, 2019, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his Father, Henderson Albert White, Mother, Viola Bernice White, his brothers, Paul, Ray, and Jerry, and sister Mary Ann.
Ronald was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, and active member of Teays Valley Church of God.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Mauzy-White, their children, Jonathan White (Rachael White), Stephen White (Sonia Johnson-White), Nathan White, and Angela White-Miller (Frank Miller), and their grandchildren, Christopher White (Hannah White), Austin White, Ashley White, Caleb White, Julie White, Anthony White, Courtney White, Gia Hull.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 10, at Chapman Funeral Home, 3491 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, with Rev. Dr. Melissa Pratt officiating. Entombment will follow in Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Teays Valley Church of God Building Fund.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 9, 2019