RONALD "RON" WHITEHOUSE, 64, of Spencer, passed away December 24, 2019, at Ruby Memorial Hospital. Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 28, at Taylor - Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Per his request, the body was cremated. In lieu of flowers, family has asked that memorial contributions by made to the Taylor - Vandale Funeral Home, 206 Beauty Street, Spencer, WV 25276.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 27, 2019