RONALD WILLIAM HANNA SR., passed away December 28, 2019, at the age of 74. He was born August 22, 1945.
Ronald was a loving Husband, Father, Brother, Cousin, Friend, and Minister of the Gospel.
He just celebrated his 54th Wedding Anniversary to his high school sweetheart, Barbara "Barbie" Hanna. He was Pastor of Tioga Christian Church for 30 years.
Ron was a man of great faith and a bright light to a dark world. He will be missed greatly. We rejoice with him now that he's finally home with his Lord and savior Jesus Christ.
Ron was preceded in death by parents, Jess Dale and Mary Frances Hanna; his brothers, Robert and Randy Hanna.
Surviving: Sisters, Dorthy Haymond, Agnes Davis; brother, Joe, wife April Hanna, and girls. Also surviving his wife, Barbara Ann Hanna; children, son Ronald William Hanna Jr. with wife Donna Hanna, daughter Cheri Christine with husband Brian Pomeroy Sr.; grandchildren, Mindy with husband J.R. Campbell, Gavin with wife Shieera Hatley, Amber with husband Mark Blankenship, Jessica with husband Mike Mollo, Hallie Johnson, and Keith Pomeroy; great - grandchildren, Timothy, Neveah Faith, Ezeikel Blankenship, Mia, Ashton, Shyla Grace, Liam Campbell, Gaven Jr., Jada, Landon, and Remybay "Sweet Pea" Hatley. Also, survived by all of Ronald's nieces and nephew.
Memorial to be held at Tioga Christian Church, in Tioga, W.Va., from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020. Come Help Us Celebrate Ron's Life!
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 12, 2020