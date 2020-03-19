|
RONDA S. (GREENE) OXLEY, 75, of South Charleston, daughter of the late Richard William and Josephine Appuglie Greene, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at home.
She was a retired medical receptionist.
Surviving, husband, William T. Oxley; two children; three step-children; four grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.
Service will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, W.Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the mortuary.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 19, 2020