Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 342-4118
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home
Ronnie Halley Obituary
RONNIE HALLEY, 53, of Sissonville passed away July 24, 2019, at home.
Preceded in death by his parents, Arless and Verdeen Halley and brother, Jimmy Damron.
He is survived by: Michael Halley and wife Deirdra, Kevin Halley and wife Cathy, Kathy Burdette and husband Ray, Robert Halley and wife Mary, Timmy Halley and Gloria Jean Harrison and husband Jerry.
Funeral Services will be 1p.m., Sunday July 28, at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with Pastor Clifton Thaxton officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services, also on Sunday. Burial will follow in Garnes Family Cemetery, Kenna.
The family will accept online condolences at: cpjfuneralhome.com
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Halley Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 27 to July 29, 2019
