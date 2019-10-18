|
RONNIE JOE DOOLEY, 71, of Hurricane, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran and Retired from Mine Safety and Health Administration in Boone County.
He was born on December 6, 1947, to the late Cecil and Edith Dooley, along with his brothers David, Monty and Tommy Dooley of Twilight.
He is survived by his wife, Ramona Katie Dooley; Son, Joe (Darby) Dooley of Hurricane; Daughter Natalie (Jeremiah) Nelson of Buckhannon; Philip Watson of Winfield, Vanessa (Mike) Kowalczyk of North Carolina, Melissa Watson of Hurricane; Grandchildren, Maddie, Claudia, Liam and Jacob; Nephews David (Anna) Dooley of KY, Tommy Dooley of Martinsburg and Niece Susan Haynes of Ohio.
Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, at Allen Funeral Home, with Nephew David Dooley officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park. Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at Allen Funeral Home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 18, 2019