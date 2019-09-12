|
RONNIE LEE ATKINS, 56, of Peytona, passed away September 8, 2019.
He was born February 21, 1963, in Madison, son of Patsy Sue Vickers Atkins and the late Jim Atkins.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by daughter, Veronica (Andrew) Lucas of North Carolina; step daughter, Sheree Badgett of Virginia; brothers, James "Jamie" Atkins II of Peytona and Mark (Lecia) Atkins of South Charleston; his grandchildren, whom he lived for; niece, Savannah Atkins and family; nephew, Jordan (Alyssa) Atkins; and a host of family and friends.
Friends may call from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Friday, September 13, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va.
A private family graveside service will be held at Ball-Atkins Cemetery, Drawdy, following the visitation.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 12, 2019