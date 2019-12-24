Home

More Obituaries for Ronnie Matthews
Ronnie Matthews

Ronnie Matthews Obituary
RONNIE MATTHEWS, 64, of Charleston, passed away December 22, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, South Charleston, after battling a long illness. Per his wishes, there will be no viewing or funeral. He has asked to be cremated. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 28, at Dave's Tavern & Grill, Davis Creek, Charleston. Visit his Tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to view the complete obituary. Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 24, 2019
