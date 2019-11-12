|
|
ROSA MAE HOLSTINE, 84, of St. Albans, WV, passed away, November 9, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House.
She was a member of the Praise Assembly of God, Alum Creek and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Arvel Jeffrey and Stella Smith Jeffrey, husband; James and all of her siblings.
She is survived by her children; James (Belinda) Holstine, of Alum Creek, Rose (Dan) McCormick of Alum Creek, Brenda (Ken) Pauley of Sod, Calvin (Tammy) Holstine of Julian, Rachel (George) Anderson of South Charleston, Darlene (Tim) McKinney of St. Albans, Charlene Armstrong of Alum Creek, Virginia (Mike) Miller of McCorkle, adopted daughters; Sarah (Aaron) Hill of St.Albans, and Jennifer Holstine of Logan, a host of grand, great and great-great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV, with Pastor Dan McCormick and Pastor Ken Pauley officiating. Burial will follow in Danville Memorial Park, Danville.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 12, 2019