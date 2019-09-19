Home

Rosa Lea May

Rosa Lea May Obituary

ROSA LEA MAY, 84, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House - West, South Charleston.
She was born on December 31, 1934, in Philippi, WV, to the late Ellen and Kenneth Poole. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Billy Poole, and nephew, Robert Scott Poole.
In 1970, she was owner and operator of KyRan Beauty Shop on Coal River Road for 30 years. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, St. Albans, where she raised her children to know Christ our Lord. She was a loving wife, mother and friend to many.
She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Robert L. May of St. Albans; son, Randy (Donna) May; daughter, Kyra May (Dale) Carnes; grandchildren, Kellen Patrick Matthiae and Christopher Scott Matthiae; brothers, Robert Poole of Big Lake, Alaska, W. Scott Poole of Rock Hill, SC, and Paul Poole of Ravenswood.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 20, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Rev. Duane DeFoe officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation to Hubbard Hospice House, West, 4605-A MacCorkle Ave., South Charleston, WV 25309.
You may visit Rosa's tribute page at bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, WV, is honored to serve the May Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 19, 2019
