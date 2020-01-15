|
|
ROSALEE (SPRADLING) HOLMES, born on August 24, 1935, in Charleston, WV, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, January 13, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. There she was reunited with her husband of 63 years, Orville Homes, grandson Colton Holmes, parents George and Tressie Spradling along with a brother James Spradling.
She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her children, Rocky (Jeannie) Holmes, Victoria (Chuck) Cavender, Tim (Liz) Holmes and Keith (Terri) Holmes, along with her nine grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. Also surviving are Rosalee's siblings, Eunice Skeen, Carl Spradling, Georgia Moore and Gayle Martin.
Rosalee was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who dearly loved her family and expressed this in her final words. She will be remembered for her delicious pies and full course Sunday Dinners that she prepared each week for her entire family.
The Lord gifted her with an amazing talent for painting. She could take a blank canvas and transform it into the most beautiful landscape scenes.
Rosalee enjoyed every aspect of living and working on the family farm, gardening and canning when her health allowed.
Visitation will be at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, on Thursday, January 16, with a funeral service beginning at 3 p.m., with Pastor Rick Perrine of the Ripley Baptist Temple officiating. Burial will follow in the Holmes Family Cemetery, located on the family farm on Shatto Road in Ripley.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfunealhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 15, 2020