Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waybright Funeral Home
511 Church St S
Ripley, WV 25271
(304) 372-2881
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
3:00 PM
Waybright Funeral Home
511 Church St S
Ripley, WV 25271
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalee Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalee (Spradling) Holmes


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosalee (Spradling) Holmes Obituary
ROSALEE (SPRADLING) HOLMES, born on August 24, 1935, in Charleston, WV, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, January 13, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. There she was reunited with her husband of 63 years, Orville Homes, grandson Colton Holmes, parents George and Tressie Spradling along with a brother James Spradling.
She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her children, Rocky (Jeannie) Holmes, Victoria (Chuck) Cavender, Tim (Liz) Holmes and Keith (Terri) Holmes, along with her nine grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. Also surviving are Rosalee's siblings, Eunice Skeen, Carl Spradling, Georgia Moore and Gayle Martin.
Rosalee was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who dearly loved her family and expressed this in her final words. She will be remembered for her delicious pies and full course Sunday Dinners that she prepared each week for her entire family.
The Lord gifted her with an amazing talent for painting. She could take a blank canvas and transform it into the most beautiful landscape scenes.
Rosalee enjoyed every aspect of living and working on the family farm, gardening and canning when her health allowed.
Visitation will be at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, on Thursday, January 16, with a funeral service beginning at 3 p.m., with Pastor Rick Perrine of the Ripley Baptist Temple officiating. Burial will follow in the Holmes Family Cemetery, located on the family farm on Shatto Road in Ripley.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfunealhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosalee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -