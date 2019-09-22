Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 757-7531
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
The Catholic Church of the Ascension
905 Hickory Mills Road
Hurricane, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalie Bolyard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalie A. Bolyard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosalie A. Bolyard Obituary

ROSALIE A. BOLYARD, of Scott Depot passed away on September 19, 2019, at the age of 89.
Rosalie, the sixth of seven children, was born to Frank and Ludmilla Vinduska in Pilsen, Kan.
After her marriage to Raymond Bolyard, her husband of 63 years, the couple lived most of their lives together in Scott Depot, where they were active in the community. Rosalie and Raymond were among the founding members of the Catholic Church of the Ascension in Hurricane where they served as Special Ministers of the Eucharist. The couple volunteered together for more than a decade at the CAMC Teays Valley Hospital. Rosalie was a member of her neighborhood Beechwood Garden Club.
She was a homemaker and thereafter, employed for many years as a bank teller in Nitro.
Rosalie is survived by her husband, Raymond; sons, Gregory and Michael; daughter-in-law, Angie; and grandchildren, Addalie and her husband Brady, Nathan, and Jacob.
Thank you to the staff of Bellaire at Devonshire for caring for Rosalie during her final months.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday, September 22, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane W.Va.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday at The Catholic Church of the Ascension, 905 Hickory Mills Road, Hurricane. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, 130 Academy Drive, Dunbar, WV 25064.
Anyone wishing to leave an online memory may do so by visiting Rosalie's tribute page at www.chapmanfuneral homes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25526 is honored to handle the Bolyard family's arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosalie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now