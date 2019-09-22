|
|
ROSALIE A. BOLYARD, of Scott Depot passed away on September 19, 2019, at the age of 89.
Rosalie, the sixth of seven children, was born to Frank and Ludmilla Vinduska in Pilsen, Kan.
After her marriage to Raymond Bolyard, her husband of 63 years, the couple lived most of their lives together in Scott Depot, where they were active in the community. Rosalie and Raymond were among the founding members of the Catholic Church of the Ascension in Hurricane where they served as Special Ministers of the Eucharist. The couple volunteered together for more than a decade at the CAMC Teays Valley Hospital. Rosalie was a member of her neighborhood Beechwood Garden Club.
She was a homemaker and thereafter, employed for many years as a bank teller in Nitro.
Rosalie is survived by her husband, Raymond; sons, Gregory and Michael; daughter-in-law, Angie; and grandchildren, Addalie and her husband Brady, Nathan, and Jacob.
Thank you to the staff of Bellaire at Devonshire for caring for Rosalie during her final months.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday, September 22, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane W.Va.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday at The Catholic Church of the Ascension, 905 Hickory Mills Road, Hurricane. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, 130 Academy Drive, Dunbar, WV 25064.
