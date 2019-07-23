|
|
ROSALIE GOFF MCGHEE, 79, of Loudendale, WV, entered peacefully into rest Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was born November 4, 1939 and was a loving sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Rosalie was a member of the Loudendale Freewill Baptist Church, Charleston, and retired from CAMC Memorial Division in 2010 with 40 years of service. She loved to travel and spend time with her family.
Rosalie was preceded in death by her son, Richard Glenn McGhee; parents, Claudia and Howard Goff, Sr.; sister, Virginia Thomas; brothers, Cecil Kidd, Grover Kidd, Ralph Goff, Cecil Goff, Carl Kenneth Goff, William Goff, Harold Goff, Howard Goff, Jr, Ronald Goff, George Goff, David Goff, and Clarence Goff. Also, her best friend for over 55 years, Virginia Huffman.
Surviving, daughters, Pamela Moore (Morgan), Tabatha Murphy; sons, Danny and Jeffery McGhee; grandchildren, Renee, Inue, Brian, Gavin, Christopher, Michael Lee, Christina, Katie Rose, Jared; 11 great grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Via, Wanda Schaff; brothers, Raymond Goff, Joe Goff.
Service will be noon Wednesday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Pastor John Hudson officiating. Visitation will be one hour to the service. Burial will be in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. There will be a gathering of family and friends at the Loudendale Community Center following the burial.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 23 to July 25, 2019