ROSALIE MANSOUR SUMMERS, 87, passed away peacefully at home on December 1, 2019.
Rosalie was born August 8, 1932, to Elia "Louis" and Marie Mansour in Huntington, WV, where she resided for 21 years. She then met her true love, Andrew Summers, and moved to Charleston, WV, where she spent the majority of her life. Rosalie was a devoted wife, loving mother, phenomenal homemaker, and faithful friend. The last six years of her life were spent with her daughter, Renee, in Louisville, KY, where she brought tremendous love and joy to the entire family and their acquaintances.
Rosalie will forever be remembered for her elegance, grace and poise. She was well known for her kindness and generosity to everyone she would meet. Her sense of style was undeniably iconic.
She was a member of St George Orthodox Cathedral where she was actively involved in the Ladies Guild and St. Ignatius of Antioch. She was also involved in multiple organizations in her community including the West Virginia Symphony League, Ronald McDonald House, and Fort Hill Garden Club.
Rosalie was preceded in death by her parents, Elia "Louis" and Marie Mansour; husband, Andrew; sister, Emily Shemas; and brother, Mitchell Mansour.
She is survived by her five children and nine grandsons: Dr. Gregory Summers (Dr. Karen Barr), Joseph and Mark Summers; Theresa Summers Jones, Andrew Jones; Dr. Laura Summers (Brent Johnson); Renee Willett (George Willett), Andrew, Gregory, Grant and Charles Willett; Stephen Summers (Suzanne), Philip and Matthew Summers. She is also survived by her brother, George Mansour.
The family will receive visitors from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, December 6, at St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Lee and Court Streets, Charleston, West Virginia. Trisagion Prayers will be held at 8:30 p.m.
Funeral services to honor Rosalie's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, at St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston, West Virginia, officiated by Reverend Father Joseph Hazar and the Vey Reverend Olof Scott. Interment will directly follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston, West Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rosalie's honor to St. George Orthodox Cathedral Foundation, P.O. Box 2044, Charleston, WV 25327.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Snodgrass Funeral Home, 4122 MacCorkle Avenue Southwest, South Charleston, West Virginia.
Memories of Rosalie may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 4, 2019