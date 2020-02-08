|
|
ROSALIE T. HOWERY, 89, of Dunbar, WV, passed away on February 6, 2020, at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
She was born on March 17, 1930, in Seth, WV, to the late Conley and Mabel Sutphin Tomlinson. She graduated in 1948 as Valedictorian from Sherman High School.
Along with her parents, Rosalie was preceded in death by her husband, James K. Howery; brothers, Frank Ellis and Robert Lee Tomlinson.
Rosalie is survived by her brother, Drexel Tomlinson; sister, Mary Lou Palmer; and nieces and nephews.
Rosalie retired from Dupont after many years of service. She was a very active long time member of Comfort WV Presbyterian Church. She sang in the choir, played the piano and served in other ways throughout her adult life. She was a also a member of the Homemakers Club in Boone County, WV, Community Education Club in Racine, WV, and was Worthy Matron of Charleston, WV, Chapter Eastern Star. She was also a volunteer for the Red Cross.
Many thanks to her friends and the staff at Sweetbriar Assisted Living.
A service to Honor the Life of Rosalie will be held at 1 p.m.Sunday, February 9, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, with Rev. Roger Eskins officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memories of Rosalie may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these services.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 8, 2020