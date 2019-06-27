ROSCOE SIZEMORE, 93, of Gauley Bridge, passed away June 24, 2019, at Fayette Continuous Care Nursing Home.

Roscoe retired from the C & O Railroad after 42 years of service. After his retirement, he enjoyed working in his garden and keeping busy hunting, fishing and activities around his home.

Born October 2, 1925, he was the eldest son of Grant and Lura (Ward) Sizemore. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wilsie (Hicks) Sizemore; brother, Carl Sizemore; and son-in-law, Gary Thomas.

Those left to cherish his memories are his children, Terry (Frances) Sizemore of Fayetteville, Sandy Thomas of Gauley Bridge, and Teddy (Mary) Sizemore of North Carolina; grandchildren, Stephanie (Roy) Thomas, Jason (Staci) Thomas, Josh (Katy) Sizemore, Shawn Sizemore and Laura Sizemore; great - grandchildren, Lauren, Ella, Jaxon and Benjamin Roscoe; and two sisters, Madeline Blake and Thelma Thomas, both of Gauley Bridge.

Funeral Service will be held at noon Thursday, June 27, at Gauley Bridge United Methodist Church, Gauley Bridge, with Pastor Bill Kincaid officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, Montgomery.

The family asks, in lieu of flowers, that you make donations to Gauley Bridge United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 329, Gauley Bridge, WV 25085 or Fayette County Emergency Food Center, 2582 Court Street, Fayetteville, WV 25840.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. penningtonfuneral.com.

Pennington - Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Sizemore family. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 27 to June 29, 2019