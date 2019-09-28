|
Mrs. ROSEMARY KEFFER, 80, of Peytona, joined her husband, Donald R. Keffer, and the Lord on September 25, 2019.
She was born in Boone County on July 3, 1939, to the late Brook and Valley Ruth Kirk. She was blessed with many friends and family in both West Virginia and North Carolina. As her health declined, her activities decreased.
Mrs. Keffer is survived by a sister, Diana Preston; four children, Deborah and Charles Sutton Jr., Billy Keffer, Robert and Gemma Keffer, and James and Cody Cunningham. Mrs. Keffer is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 21 great - grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at the Javins Cemetery, Peytona, at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 29.
. . . Mommaw.
She was love kindness
and many things
But today she got her wings
It breaks my heart
to see you go
Now you're with God and
Poppaw this I know!
All the memories we
shared in our days
Made me a better man
in many ways
Today I know you
are pain free
No more suffering and
you can remember me
I know you'll look down
on me from above
Just know you're missed
and always loved
Today you'll hear the
song the angel sings
Because today, Mommaw,
you have finally
got your wings!
Mommaw-I love you!!
- Christine K. Canock . . . Arrangements by Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 28, 2019