ROSEMARY RILEY "KITTY" SINGLETON, 88, of Charleston, passed away on January 25, 2020.
She was born to the late Michael and Mary Elizabeth Whitlock Riley. She graduated from Dupont High School in Belle, WV, and attended college in Beckley. She worked for AT&T in management. She was a loving mother and homemaker and enjoyed cooking for her family and painting as a hobby. She attended Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Herbert William Miranda; son, Herbert Jr. Miranda; brothers, Michael and Eugene Riley.
Rosemary is survived by her husband, Charles "Bill" Singleton; children, Leanne Woods, Mark Miranda and Dr. David Miranda; grandchildren, Christopher Porter, Sean Porter, Lauren Whebi, Sarah Miranda, and Roman Miranda; great - grandchildren, Caden Porter, Finley Porter and GiGi Whebi; step children, Terrie Otte, Gina Taylor and Karen Belcher.
A memorial service to Honor the Life of Rosemary will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 31, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, with Rev. Bob Underwood officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Family and Friends may visit from 1:30 p.m. to service time at the funeral home.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 29, 2020