Raynes Funeral Home Eleanor Chapel
303 Ash Circle
Eleanor, WV 25070
(304) 586-9797
ROSS R. "BUD" GARDNER

ROSS R. "BUD" GARDNER Obituary
ROSS R. "BUD" GARDNER, 85, of Midway passed away Monday April 6, 2020 at his home following a short illness. He retired from Monsanto Corporation and was a longtime member of Faith Christian Fellowship Church in Buffalo.
Born February 7, 1935 in Dunbar he was the son of the late Rome and Mary Gardner. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his father in law and mother in law, Orie and Talma Rowe; two brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Maxine Gardner and his son, Jeff Gardner of Morrow OH.
Private graveside service will be held Wednesday April 8, at Beech Grove Cemetery, Eleanor with Pastor Paul Boggess officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 7, 2020
