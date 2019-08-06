|
|
ROXIE ANNA GRIFFITH, 79 of Riverside, OH passed away peacefully in her home on Friday August 2, 2019.
She was born May 6, 1940 in Keith to the late Elmer and Rhoda Mae Shelton Pauley.
Preceding her in death were Husband of 54 years, Robert Harold Griffith Sr.; Son, Robert "Bob" Griffith Jr.; Grandson: James M. Griffith, Jr.; Sisters, Carol and Becky and Brother, James.
Surviving are Sons, James M. Griffith of Dayton, OH, William E. "Bill" Griffith and fianc e, Anne, of Dayton, OH; Granddaughters, Tarah Nicole and Brooke Louise Griffith; and Grandson, Jonathon Priest of Waverly, OH; Special friends, Judy, Mike and Betsy and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Special thanks to Hospice of Dayton, especially Heather for their excellent care of Roxie.
Visitation will be Wednesday Aug. 7 from 11 a.m to 12:30 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home, Beaver Creek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. Beaver Creek, OH.
Funeral will be 12:30 p.m. Friday Aug. 9 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, WV with her brother in law Rev. Joe Griffith officiating. Burial will follow in Pineview Cemetery, Orgas. Friends may also call 1 hour prior to the service at the Leonard Johnson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019