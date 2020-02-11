|
ROXIE 'LORETTA' HENDERSON, 84, of South Charleston, WV entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday, February 9, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born in Kathryn, WV, Fayette County on October 30,1935. Loretta or Retta, as she was called by family and friends grew up in Pool, WV, Nicholas County. Loretta was raised on a farm in a loving Christian home and gave her life to Christ at an early age. She was a true believer, a prayer warrior and a member of Spring Hill Baptist Church.
Loretta graduated from Nicholas County High in Summersville, WV in 1953 and began her work career at the Kanawha County Board of Education in Charleston, WV. She met David, the love of her life, and they married in 1958. Two children were born and she was kept busy with raising them until she began her second work career at the City of South Charleston. She held several different positions there until she retired in 1998 after 22 years as secretary to the police chief.
Preceding her in death were her parents: Edward 'Shep' and Laura Mae Worlledge, daughter: Sharon (James) Canterberry, sisters: Nancy (Jim) Burr, Laura 'Sue' (Charles) Lewis, brothers: Baby Boy Worlledge and Joe Worlledge.
Survivors include: her husband of 61 years, David Henderson, daughter: Carla Jane Collins of So. Charleston, six wonderful grandchildren: Elyse Peal, Angelica (AJ) Miller, David (Kerri Philpott) Canterberry, Christine Canterberry, all of Charleston, Caitlyn (Clay) Lohan, of Morgantown, WV and John (Simran) Canterberry, of Wilmington, NC. Great grandchildren: Charles and Adalynne Peal, of Charleston, who added energy and spice to her life.
Service will be on 1 p.m., Friday, February 14, 2020, with visitation two hours prior, at Spring Hill Baptist Church, with Pastor Dean Chambers officiating. Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Gideons International Processing Center, PO Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 11, 2020