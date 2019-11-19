|
ROXINE I. "ROXIE" OUTMAN, 99, of Elkview, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, November 17, 2019.
Roxie was born in Clay County, and was the daughter of the late Clarence and Nettie Rogers.
She was also preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Howard Outman; son, H. Allan Outman; and several brothers and sisters.
Roxie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great and great-great grandmother. She was a member of Jarrett Memorial United Methodist Church and loved serving the Lord.
She is survived by her daughter; Carolyn (Gale) White; daughter-in-law, Carolyn E. Outman; sister, Joan King; brother-in-law, Burlee Brooks; seven grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kindred At Home Care, Genesis Dunbar Center, and Hospice West for their tenderness and loving care for Roxie.
A service will be 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Hafer Funeral Home with Rev. Robert O. Fulton officiating. Burial will follow at Hively Cemetery, in Clay County.
Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be shared at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Hafer Funeral Home, 50 N. Pinch Road, Elkview, is assisting the family with arrangements
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 19, 2019