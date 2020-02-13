Home

Roy A. Welch Obituary

Bishop ROY A. WELCH transitioned from earth to Heaven on February 9, 2020, at his home in Charleston.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Ruby Welch; their three children: Roy Antron Welch, Clarissa Adjei, Vanessa White; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 15, with visitation 12 to 1 p.m., at Grace Bible Church, 600 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston.
Interment at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, 130 Academy Dr., Dunbar, at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 18.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 13, 2020
