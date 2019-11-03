|
ROY E. HAMILL, 74, formerly of South Charleston, passed away at his home in Oldsmar, Fla., on Friday, October 25, 2019, following a short illness.
He was the son of the late Gordon M. and Margaret J. Hamill. He was preceded in death by his wife, Raina Hamill.
He is survived by his sister, Betty Huth of Tampa, Fla.; his daughters, Christine (Sam) Fox and Cindy (Mark) Dellinger, all of Charleston, W.Va.; his son, Brandon (Crystal) DelGiudice of Golden, Colo.; his grandchildren, Adam Fox, Sarah Fox, Mila DelGiudice, Hendrix DelGiudice, Bode DelGiudice and Katie Jolly; his great-grandchild, Kayden Valera; his nieces, Katie Thompson and Aria Huth; and his nephews, Stephen Huth, Kevin Huth and Clay Thompson.
He was the owner of Tech Graphics and was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was also a past member of the Masonic Lodge and the Beni Kedem Shrine.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Affinity Direct Cremation Service of Brandon, Fla., is handling the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 3, 2019