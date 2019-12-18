|
ROY EMERSON NEAL SR., 93, of Fayetteville, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, at the Beckley VA Medical Center, Beckley.
Born on January 19, 1926, at Swiss, W.Va., he was the son of the late Theodore "Russ" and Florence Long Neal.
Roy was a proud Marine that honorably served in World War II. After his service in the Marine Corps, he became a steel worker. As a steel worker, he worked for the Department of Defense at the Baltimore Ship Yard, then worked for Chicago Bridge and Iron as head Weld Foreman where he helped build the hydro-electric plant in Niagara Falls, which was the largest job of that kind in the country during that time. Later, he worked at Welding Incorporated in Charleston, as a shop foreman and operations superintendent for 39 years where he helped build one of the largest water tank companies on the east coast.
Roy enjoyed white tail deer hunting, all sports, particularly baseball which he played as a young man and especially watching his favorite team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Barbara Neal, and 12 siblings.
Left to cherish his memory, include his brother, Percy (Emmalou) Neal; son, Arthur (Donna) Powers; daughter, Charlotte (Keith) Holly; sons, Roy Neal Jr., David Neal, and Ronald (Teresa) Neal; grandchildren, Roy (Stephanie) Neal III, Jennifer Neal, Amy (Scott) Bolen, Amanda Neal, Amy (Ryan) Alton, and Hannah Neal; great - grandchildren, Delanie, Dylan, MaKayla, Calleigh, and Reagan; and great-great-grandson, Ryden Bolen.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made in Roy's memory to Bower's Hospice House, 454 Cranberry Drive, Beckley, WV 25801.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Beckley VA staff.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 20, at Dodd - Payne - Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville, with Rev. Morris Nutter and Rev. Jackie Pittman officiating. Entombment will follow at Huse Memorial Park and Mausoleum, Fayetteville. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 18, 2019