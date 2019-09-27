|
|
ROY G. HILDRETH JR. was born May 10, 1931, in Spencer, and passed away September 24, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston, following a long battle with cancer -- he was 88.
Roy was the youngest son of Roy Gilbert Hildreth Sr. and Lois Marple Hildreth and grew up on the family farm on Triplett raising Hereford cattle, sheep and hogs. He received the WV Farmer of the Year award in 1952 and also attended WVU. However, recognizing greater potential, Roy G. Hildreth and Son was formed in 1953 to transition into an oil and gas business, owning just one pickup and a flatbed truck. Known for his tireless energy and enthusiasm, Roy was an early pioneer in the industry, welding up his first service rig while providing roustabout services, and at times, putting up the hay by headlights. In 1966, he served as a board member during the early years of the Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia. During his lifelong dedication to local oil and gas production, Roy was instrumental in continual expansion of the family business; having never retired, he was actively at work up to the week before he passed. Some of his last endeavors involved "did you get that lady from Parkersburg to price that royalty?" -- a true oil and gas man to the finish.
Outside of business, Roy was a very competitive tennis player for years on the courts before advancing to the tabletop version many years ago. He actually teamed up to help win the Run for Raegen ping-pong tournament in Arnoldsburg at the ripe young age of 85. He never complained, loved to garden, encouraged the planting of fruit and nut trees, and if asked, "How are you Roy G.?" he would likely reply, "I'm almost perfect just lacking a little bit." Roy always appreciated and respected anyone who would work, especially the hundreds of men and women he has employed over the years.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Irene Faye McKown Hildreth of Arnoldsburg; son, Jon R. Hildreth and wife Becky Potter Hildreth of Spencer; daughter, Karen Hildreth Gregg and husband Richard Gregg of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; daughter, Melinda Hildreth Sampson and husband Donald Sampson of Spencer; 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy G. and Lois; his brother, Lester Hildreth of Buchannan; brother, Bliss L. Hildreth of Spencer; and his granddaughter, Lindsey Mann.
A celebration of life service will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 27, at Taylor - Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Roane County 4-H Foundation scholarship named in memory of Lindsey Mann, his granddaughter.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 27, 2019