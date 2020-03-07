|
|
ROY HOUSTON "TWEETY" YOUNG, age 75, of Ostrander, Ohio, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital.
He was a retired associate of Favret Heating and Cooling after 35 years of service.
Born August 18, 1944, in Youngs Bottom, West Virginia, he was a 1962 graduate of Clendenin High School in Clendenin, West Virginia. A veteran of the United States Army, he served in Vietnam. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and riding his John Deere gator.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Madeline Naylor Young; his sister, Connie Young; a sister-in-law, Patricia Conklin; his former mother-in-law, Mildred Conklin; former wife, Linda Taylor; and father-in-law, Frank Coner.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Sue Ellen Coner Young; his sons, Joe (Laura) Young; Craig Breckenridge; grandchildren, Grant and Stella Young and Jackxon Breckenridge; his sisters, Kay (Jerry) Baldwin and Sharon Bennette; his brothers, Donnie (Chyleen) Young and Jack (Charlotte) Young; a cousin, Bob Deal; a brother-in-law, Scott (Josephine) Coner; numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives.
Memorial services will be held at 12 noon Monday, March 9, at Underwood Funeral Home, 703 East Fifth Street, Marysville, Ohio 43040, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor John Kauffman will officiate.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 7, 2020