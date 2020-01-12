|
ROY J. KIGHT, 94, of St. Albans, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, from pneumonia.
He was born in White Pine, near Grantsville, Calhoun County, on February 25, 1925. He graduated from Calhoun High School in 1942 and from Mountain State Business College Parkersburg in 1948. Roy attended Morris Harvey College, now the University of Charleston.
Roy was a combat veteran of World War II. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps, 15th Air Force, based in Foggia, Italy. He flew 31 bombing missions over the German Rhineland, the Po Valley and Northern Appenines in Italy, and the Balkans. He was awarded the European African Middle Eastern Medal with four bronze service stars, the Air Medal with one oak leaf cluster, and the American Victory Medal.
He worked for 38 years as an officer in the management of Columbia Gas of Kentucky, Columbia Gas of Maryland, Columbia Gas of Virginia, Columbia Gas of West Virginia, and Columbia Gas Transmission. He retired in August 1985. He also served as President of the Columbia Gas Credit Union.
He was active in the Boy Scouts and in little league baseball. He was Chairman of the Trustees at Wesley United Methodist Church and a Trustee at Central United Methodist Church. He was a lifetime member of the White Pine United Methodist Church. His motto in life was "Ask and it will be given, seek and you will find, knock and the door will be opened."
Roy and his wife Crystal traveled extensively, visiting all 55 counties in West Virginia, all 50 states in the United States, and 44 foreign countries in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, New Zealand, and Australia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, and three sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Crystal Kight; his son, Steven Kight and wife Deborah of New Smyrna Beach, FL; his daughter, Dr. Linda Kight Winter of St. Albans, WV; granddaughters, Erin Winter and husband Chip Smith of Charleston, WV, Lauren Winter and husband Jonathan Price of Charleston, WV, Stephanie Draeger and husband Michael of Ashburn, VA, Meredith Kight of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Allison Kight of New Smyrna Beach, FL; and great - grandchildren, Chase and Ryan Draeger of Ashburn, VA, and Abraham and Tilly Price of Charleston, WV.
You may visit Roy's tribute page at bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at CAMC Teays Valley who provided outstanding, compassionate care during his last week of life.
Arrangements by Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park Mausoleum in St. Albans, WV. There will be no burial or memorial service as requested by Roy. He wishes to be remembered as you knew him in life.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 12, 2020