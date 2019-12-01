|
ROY L. TAYLOR, 73, of Ripley, passed away November 29, 2019, following a long illness.
He was born September 21, 1946, in Charleston, a son of the late Roy and Reba Lanham Taylor. Roy served his country in the U.S. Navy and in the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked in the United National Pipefitters and Welders Union. Roy was a member of the American Legion, a 32nd degree Mason and a Shriner. He was an avid outdoorsman where he enjoyed gardening, fishing and anything as long as it was outdoors.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Vicki Liford Taylor; daughter, Wendy Taylor; grandchildren, Christopher and Benjamin; five great-granddaughters; brother, Carlos; and sisters, Kathy and Sara and families.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Sneed.
A time of Visitation with the family will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, at the Living Waters Church, Ripley.
A committal service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December, 2, at the Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney, WV.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in his memory to the Rosenbaum Family House, 30 Family Way, Morgantown, WV 26505.
Memories and Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.waybright funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 1, 2019