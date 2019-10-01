|
|
ROY LEE JARRELL, 79, of Cross Lanes, passed away on September 28, 2019.
He was born on September 6, 1940, to the late Ralph Jarrell and Esperance Sutphin Jarrell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
Roy is survived by his wife of 59 years, Alma Carter Jarrell; daughters, Vickie Jarrell Walker and Rhonda Jarrell Lovell (Ralph); granddaughter, Heather Boggess Hager (Timothy); grandson, Bradley VanKeuren; great-grandson, Timothy Noah Hager; sisters, Loretta Burdette, Rosie Lett, Zelma Adkins, Nelda Keathley (Victor); and special brother-in-law, Gary Carter (June).
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Rev. Victor Keathley and Rev. Thomas Rowland officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
"TO KNOW HIM WAS TO LOVE HIM."
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019