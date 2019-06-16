|
|
ROY LEE JOHNSON, "Weedhopper," 52, of Glasgow, West Virginia, passed away while in Hospice, on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Roy is survived by his loving daughter, Danielle Johnson of Terre Haute, Indiana; five siblings, BeLinda Hunter (Michael), Sherman Johnson (Debra), Gary Johnson (Pamela), Terry Johnson (Donna) and Sherry Peters (Robert); and a host of nieces, nephews cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry S. and Lorena May "Sis" Johnson of Glasgow, and sister, Patti Ann Maynor (Joey).
A Celebration of Life will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Ward Church of God, Cedar Grove, West Virginia.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 16 to June 18, 2019