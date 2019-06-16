Home

Roy Lee Johnson Obituary
ROY LEE JOHNSON, "Weedhopper," 52, of Glasgow, West Virginia, passed away while in Hospice, on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Roy is survived by his loving daughter, Danielle Johnson of Terre Haute, Indiana; five siblings, BeLinda Hunter (Michael), Sherman Johnson (Debra), Gary Johnson (Pamela), Terry Johnson (Donna) and Sherry Peters (Robert); and a host of nieces, nephews cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry S. and Lorena May "Sis" Johnson of Glasgow, and sister, Patti Ann Maynor (Joey).
A Celebration of Life will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Ward Church of God, Cedar Grove, West Virginia.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.
