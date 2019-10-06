|
ROY MARK PAYNE, 63, of Charleston, passed away September 29, 2019, at the Hubbard Hospice House after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer.
Born on August 17, 1956, to Roy Lee Payne and Ruth Barr Payne, who preceded him in death, Mark was a 1974 graduate of Winfield High School and he graduated from West Virginia University in 1978 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science. Mark was a loyal Mountaineer his entire life and he truly bled old gold and blue.
As a proud life-long West Virginian, Mark possessed a wealth of knowledge of the culture, history and traditions of the Mountain State. As Program Officer for the West Virginia Humanities Council, Mark took great pride in bringing lectures, speaker tours, traveling exhibits, and other programs statewide to celebrate all that makes West Virginia special. Prior to his work with the West Virginia Humanities Council, Mark served as Executive Director for Museum in the Community in Hurricane and as Arts in Education Coordinator for the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
Mark performed three finger style banjo and rhythm guitar since the mid-1970s with many of West Virginia's most legendary traditional and acoustic musicians. He appeared on more than two dozen recordings, making music with Mountain State greats like Woody Simmons, Elmer Bird, Wilson Douglas, Glen Smith, Bobby Taylor and as a member of old-time bands Gandydancer and The High Ridge Ramblers, plus the traditional bluegrass group Goldrush.
Mark performed at the Kennedy Center, Library of Congress, Festival of American Fiddle Tunes, California Traditional Music Society, American Old Time Music Festival in Gainsborough, England, Augusta Heritage Center, Symphony Space in New York City, as well as colleges, theaters, square dances, festivals, get - togethers, and events of every description including the state memorial service for U.S. Senator Robert C. Byrd. He has helped organize festivals such as the Vandalia Gathering at the West Virginia State Capitol, judged old time music competitions at the West Virginia State Folk Festival, the Appalachian String Band Festival, Mountain State Forest Festival, authored articles and reviews, provided liner notes, emceed festivals, and co-hosted a bluegrass music radio show.
Mark is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Lois Alexander Payne; sister, Beverly Hill, and brother, Steven Payne; nieces, nephews and many friends, whom he held dear to his heart.
Memorial Service will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, at Bollinger Funeral Home, 420 Lee Street West, Charleston, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Mark's memory to the West Virginia Humanities Council, 1310 Kanawha Blvd. East, Charleston, WV 25301. Mark was also an advocate for West Virginia's state park system, especially Blackwater Falls State Park and Greenbrier State Forest, where he and Lois spent many happy times together, so a contribution the West Virginia State Parks Foundation, 324 4th Avenue, South Charleston, WV 25303 would also be appreciated.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 6, 2019