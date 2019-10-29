|
ROY MORRIS, JR., age 94, formerly of Cox's Mills and Normantown WV, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday October 27, 2019, in Ranger, GA. Funeral service will be conducted at the Ellyson Mortuary, Inc. 2 Vanhorn Drive, Glenville, WV 26351 at 11 a.m.,Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday evening at the mortuary. Ellyson Mortuary, Inc is honored to assist the family of Lulu Elaine Morris with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 29, 2019