ROY R. SAMPLES, "Tony," 80, of Procious, peacefully entered into rest August 30, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic after a short illness.
Born on October 12, 1938, in Clay, he was the son of the late Jake and Eva Samples.
Tony was a supervisor for Union Carbide in Institute, retiring in 1989. He truly enjoyed his many years of retirement and could often be found cutting firewood or spending time in Procious with his buddies, Roxie and River Schoolcraft. He was an avid gardener, outdoorsman and a key part of the Clay County community as a longtime Little League coach and supporter of the Clay County High School Athletic Boosters. He was a founding member of the Clay High School Ramp Dinner held each spring.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Wilma G. "Jerri" Samples of Procious; sons, Danny (Tammy) of Scott Depot, Dale (Randi) of Memonimee, Mich., Mike of Procious; brother, Don (Judy) Samples; sisters, Phyllis Samples, Kay (Mo) Khan; Sherry (Charles) Bassey; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A special thanks to his caregivers at CAMC in Charleston and the Cleveland Clinic who took such great care of him and the family.
No services are planned.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 15, 2019