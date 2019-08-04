|
Rev. ROYCE JAMES "RJ" DODRILL, 91, of Seth, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at his home after a long illness.
He was born February 6, 1928, in Clay County, a son of James and Ida Pearl Dodrill. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Hazel Dodrill; son, Jimmy Lee Dodrill; granddaughter, Sherry Dodrill Overcash; sisters, Gay, Goldie, Glenna, Ella Jean, Lelia, Imogene; and brothers, Roy, Fred, Kenneth, Earl.
RJ retired from Carbon Fuel and Boone Career Center as a machinist, W.Va. State tax department and pastor at Dartmont Baptist Church.
He is survived by daughters Vickie (Paul) Hanson, Carol Sue Dodrill, Angela (Richard) Walker; daughter - in - law, Margaret Dodrill Lovejoy; grandchildren, Missy (Robert) Kidd, Mandy Davis, Tara Arthur, Michael (Amy) Bateman, Taylor Dodrill, Caleb Hensley, Jeremy Hensley, and Nicolas Hensley; great - grandchildren, Christopher (Caroline) Kidd, Jennifer Kidd, Jimmy (Emilee) McNeely, Joshua (Kalyn) Overcash, Stephanie (Josh) Bailey, Kristen Dodrill, Savannah (Randall) Thornton, Alexis (Paul) Biniza, Hunter (Megan) Cooper, Jack Bateman, Sarah Bateman, Haven, Lorelai, and Reese; great - great - grandchildren, Ellis, James, John, Everett, Sawyer, Natalee, Danny, Cooper, Brantley, Madeline, Addison, Corbin, Kambree, Austin, Kelton, and Brinlee. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to send a special thanks to Hospice House, Jody, Melanie, and Libby for such great compassionate care over the last several months.
Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, at Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville, W.Va., with the Rev Jeff Howerton, Rev Phil Rowe, and Rev Robert Perdue officiating. Interment will be in Pineview Cemetery, Orgas. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, August 5, at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019