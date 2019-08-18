|
RUBY AGNES SNEAD, 88, of Charleston, passed away August 16, 2019, at the Marmet Center following a long illness.
She was a retired insulator for E. I. DuPont Company.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Charles Lymon and Maggie Felistia Nutter Lucas; son, Roger Snead; daughter, Carla Snead; and several brothers and sisters.
Surviving are her long-time companion, David Cronin of DuPont City; sons and daughters-in-law, Mitchell and Patricia Snead of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, Phillip and Alana Snead of Belvedere, South Carolina; daughters and sons-in-law, Sandra and Michael Scott of Nitro, Debra and Kevin Wolfe of Kanawha City, Marla Snead of Chesapeake; sister, Frankie Keeney of Hurricane; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle. Interment will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019