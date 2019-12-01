|
RUBY ANNALEA MOSS, 85, of Sutton, passed away suddenly at home on November 26, 2019, into the arms of the Lord and reunited with her husband Paul to whom she was married to for 55 years before his passing in May 2010.
Born July 15, 1934, in Craigsville, she was a daughter of the late Jennings and Frances Mullens Bever. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters Eloise Ward and Alma Moss, and brothers Phillip, Harley and Charles Bever.
Ruby was retired after providing janitorial services for Christ Church in Sutton, and cleaning services for business and residential owners throughout Braxton County. Prior to that, she was employed by McClung Hospital in Richwood.
She was a member of Christ Church United Methodist, Sutton, and for many years she also assisted her husband, Paul, with the Braxton County Fellowship Home, he founded in 1984, for recovering substance abusers, where she formed and led an Al-Anon Support Group for individuals and families of those affected by alcoholism.
Ruby was a lifelong Democrat and in 2014 was recognized as Braxton County's Outstanding Democrat of the Year in recognition of the many years she and her husband worked on behalf of candidates.
She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving are her daughter, Elaine A. Harris (Steve); son, Paul Craig Moss (Sandra); sister, Ruth Russell; sister-in-law, Janet Bever; several nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Julie Soto, Penney Allison and Robert Trei Allison; three great - granddaughters, Olivia and Gabrielle Soto and Alli Baughman; and a special grand dog, Bo.
The family would like to thank Dr. William L. Harris and Staff for the exceptional and loving care provided to Ruby for over the past 35 years and even more so in the last nine years allowing her to maintain a certain level of independence in her home and to Dr. Ammar Shammaa who also provided her with wonderful care over the past nine years.
Special appreciation to Evelyn Post, Central WV Aging, Braxton Senior Center and the wonderful caregivers (Rose Simmons, Pam Davis, Robin Barker and Louise Kittner) who lovingly provided services to our Mother. Also, thank you to Braxton EMS responders and Braxton Memorial Hospital ER Doctors and Staff.
The funeral and celebration of Ruby's life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, December 2, at Christ Church United Methodist, 188 Main Street, Sutton, with Pastor Doug Smailes and Pastor Joel M. Harpold officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions can be made to Family Life Center Fund, in care of Christ Church United Methodist, 188 Main Street, Sutton, WV 26601 or First Baptist Church, 6th Avenue and Second Street, St. Albans, WV 25177.
Simons - Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, W.Va., is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 1, 2019