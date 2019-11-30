|
RUBY ARLENE (RANDOLPH) HICKS, 76, of Ripley, passed away November 28, 2019, at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg.
She was born January 31, 1943, in Kenna, a daughter of the late Charles Randolph and Wavy Randolph Shields. She was a 1961 graduate of Ripley High School and worked for Kellwood Manufacturing in Spencer for many years.
She will be sadly missed by her family and all those lives she touched.
She is survived by sister, Ruth Ann Hutchison of Ripley; brother, Ronnie Shields of Ripley; and niece, Alicia Hutchison Rice of Jackson, TN.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Hicks; daughter, Teresa Hicks; and a brother, Randy Shields.
Funeral Service will be 7 p.m. Monday, December 2, at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, W.Va., with John Gunther officiating. Friends may call from 6 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home on Monday.
Graveside committal service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, in the Hicks Cemetery, Chloe.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.way brightfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 30, 2019