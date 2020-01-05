|
On January 10, 2020, a Celebration of Life Service will be held for RUBY BROWNING. Visitation will be at 5 p.m. and service at 6 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va. On December 9, 2019, at home surrounded by her family, Ruby Cline Browning peacefully passed away. She was 88 years old and resided in Lexington Ky. In lieu of owers, the family requests donations in her name to Smoky Mountain Children's Home, 449 McCarn Circle, Sevierville, TN 37862.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 5, 2020