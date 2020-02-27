|
RUBY GRACE FIELDS, 85, of Clendenin, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital after a short illness.
She was the daughter of the late Chester Lee Burkhart and Bessie Moore. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Aulden Fields; daughter, Karen Hundley; sister, Delores George; and brother, Harry Higginbotham.
Ruby was a member of Church of God of Prophecy. She was a Physical Therapist Aide at CAMC General Hospital.
She is survived by daughter and her husband, Esther Stover (Gary); son and his wife, Chester Fields (Idelle); six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
The visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, February 28, at Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin. The funeral will immediately follow at the funeral home at 12 p.m., with Pastor Scott Means officiating. Burial will be in Elk Hills Memorial Park Big Chimney.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 27, 2020